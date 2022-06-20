Global Motor Home Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Motor Home Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Motor Home Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the motor home market size is expected to grow from $142.69 billion in 2021 to $156.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. As per TBRC’s motor home market outlook the market is expected to grow to $218.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The global motor home market consists of sales of motor homes and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce motor homes on purchased chassis and/or produce conversion vans on an assembly line basis. Motor homes are units where the motor and the living quarters are integrated into the same unit.

Global Motor Home Market Trends

One of the most significant trends in the motor homes manufacturing industry is the upcoming solar-powered motor homes, which are electric motorhomes powered by solar panels and a battery pack.

Global Motor Home Market Segments

The global motor home market is segmented:

By Type: Self-Contained Motor Homes Assembling, Van and Minivan Conversions

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By End-User: Fleet Owners, Direct Buyers

By Geography: The global motor home market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Motor Home Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides motor home global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and motor home global market growth, motor home global market share, motor home global market segments and geographies, motor home global market players, motor home market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The motor home global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Motor Home Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Thor Industries Inc, Trigano SA, Knaus Tabbert Group GmbH, Winnebago Industries Inc, REV Group, Swift Group Limited, Tiffin Motor Homes Inc, Spartan Motors Inc, Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, and Northwood Manufacturing Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

