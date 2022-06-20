Dental Surgical Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dental Surgical Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dental surgical devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $10.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%. The rise in dental diseases is the driving force in the dental surgical devices and equipment market growth.

The dental surgical devices and equipment market consists of sales of dental surgical devices and equipment. Dental surgical devices and equipment are used for the treatment of problems related to dental caries, cavities, tooth decay, periodontitis, gingivitis, oral candidiasis, xerostomia, and other forms of oral cancers and injury.

Global Dental Surgical Devices and Equipment Market Trends

An increasing number of companies are investing in 3D printing technology in dental surgical devices and the Instrument market. 3D printing technology is a process of making complex 3-D structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession. According to the dental surgical devices and equipment market analysis, 3D Printing technology is used for the production of drill guides for dental implants, the preparation of physical models for prosthodontics, orthodontics, and surgery, the production of dental, craniomaxillofacial, and orthopedic implants, and the fabrication of copings and frameworks for the implant and dental restorations. The major players are using 3D Printing technology to produce devices like 3D printed braces, dental crowns, and implants as well. For example, ArchForm, a teeth-aligner software startup allows orthodontists to create, design, and 3D print aligners within their own offices. According to the company’s customer base, approximately 75% of orthodontists already have 3D printers with software.

Global Dental Surgical Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global dental surgical devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Handheld Instruments, Handpieces, Lasers, Electrosurgical Systems, Ultrasonic Instruments

By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Others

By Application: Bone Abnormalities, Reconstructive Post-Mortem Dental Profiling, Cysts, Comparative Dental Identification, Fractures

By Geography: The global dental surgical devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Dental Surgical Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dental surgical devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dental surgical devices and equipment market, dental surgical devices and equipment market share, dental surgical devices and equipment market segments and geographies, dental surgical devices and equipment market players, dental surgical devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dental surgical devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dental Surgical Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sirona, Planmeca, DentalEZ, KaVo Group, LM Dental, A-Dec Danaher, Midmark, Yoshida, Morita, and Belmont.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

