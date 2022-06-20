Autonomous Cars Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Autonomous Cars Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous cars market size is expected to grow from $820.29 billion in 2021 to $931.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The global autonomous car market size is then expected to grow to $1,475.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%. The rise in the development of smart cities is a key factor driving the autonomous cars market growth.

The autonomous cars market consists of sales of autonomous cars and related services. An autonomous car means navigating a vehicle without human input from passengers using sensing equipment (LIDAR), environmental sensitive control equipment, and navigation equipment.

Global Autonomous Cars Market Trends

Full automation vehicles are a key trend in the autonomous cars market. The full automation vehicles are capable of performing all driving functions in all circumstances, these vehicles are being designed to be used as Robo-taxis, among others, such as Waymo. Eventually, these self-driving cars will blend into U.S. roadways by improving technology across six stages of driver assistance in the coming years from No automation (where a fully engaged driver is still required) to full autonomation (where an automated vehicle runs independently, without a human driver).

Global Autonomous Cars Market Segments

The global autonomous cars market is segmented:

By Product Type: Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Fully-Autonomous Vehicles

By Application: Civil, Robo Taxi, Ride Hail, Ride Share, Others

By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Geography: The global autonomous cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous cars market overviews, autonomous cars industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global autonomous cars market, autonomous cars market share, autonomous cars market segments and geographies, autonomous cars market players, autonomous cars market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The autonomous cars market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BMW Group, Tesla Inc, Ford Motor Company, General Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Volvo Group, and Waymo LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

