In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the in-vitro diagnostics market share is expected to grow to $161.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%. Demand for point-of-care diagnostic devices is increasing as they provide rapid results, are cost-effective, and have advanced diagnosis features for patients. The number of patients seeking treatments at local physician offices, retail clinics, and in-patient homes is increasing thus boosting the in vitro diagnostics market growth.

The in-vitro diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of in-vitro diagnostic equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce in-vitro diagnostics equipment. In-vitro diagnostics are tests performed on samples collected from the human body such as tissues and blood.

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends

IVD devices are being integrated with IoT and data analytics technologies to improve device efficiency and increase device security. IoT refers to a system of interconnected devices via communication technologies such as WIFI and Bluetooth for data transfer and accessing devices remotely. Data analytics refers to qualitative and quantitative techniques, used to infer actionable information from large data sets. According to the in vitro diagnostics market overview, these technologies are helping in enhancing IVD device functionality, mainly through remote monitoring, predictive maintenance for decreased downtime, and advanced data processing capabilities.

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Segments

The global in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented:

By Type: Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment, Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices and Equipment, Clinical Chemistry Diagnostics Devices and Equipment, Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment, Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment, Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices and Equipment, Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment, Immunohematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global in-vitro diagnostics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global in-vitro diagnostics market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-vitro-diagnostics-global-market-report

In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides in-vitro diagnostics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global in-vitro diagnostics market, in-vitro diagnostics market share, in-vitro diagnostics market segments and geographies, in-vitro diagnostics market players, in-vitro diagnostics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The in-vitro diagnostics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc), Abbott Laboratories Inc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

