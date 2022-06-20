Strategies For Global Construction Elastomers Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the construction elastomers market size is expected to grow from $4.75 billion in 2021 to $5.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The construction elastomer market is expected to reach $6.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increase in the demand for sustainable buildings is expected to serve as a major driver of the construction elastomers market growth in the forecast period.

The construction elastomers market consists of sales of elastomers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are synthetic polymers having elastic properties used in the construction industry. Elastomers are rubbery materials comprised of lengthy chainlike molecules or polymers which can be stretched to vast distances and still return to their original shape. Elastomers combine the benefits of both plastics and rubber, resulting in a new form that is used in a variety of construction applications. The strong impact and tear resistance of construction elastomers is utilized for roofing sheets and window profiles, building insulation, adhesives, gaskets, and door handle seals.

Global Construction Elastomers Market Trends

The increase in investments by key players in the R&D of elastomers processing to improve its properties and development of the new product is a major trend in the construction elastomer market. Major companies operating in the construction elastomers market are focused on investing in research and development to meet customer demand and strengthen their position.

Global Construction Elastomers Market Segments

The global construction elastomers market is segmented:

By Type: Thermoset, Thermoplastic

By Chemistry: Styrene Block Copolymers (SBCs), Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU), Styrene-Butadiene (SBR), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Natural Rubber, Acrylic Elastomer (ACM), Butyl Elastomer (IIR), Others

By Application: Residential, Non-Residential, Civil Engineering

By Geography: The global construction elastomers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides construction elastomers global market overviews, construction elastomers global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the construction elastomers global market, construction elastomers global market share, construction elastomers global market segments and geographies, construction elastomers market players, construction elastomers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The construction elastomers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, SIBUR, Teknor Apex Company, Dynasol Elastomers, Kraton Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Lanxess Ag

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

