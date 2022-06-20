Medical Foods Market Valuation to Hit USD 30.2 Billion by 2030 at 6.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Medical Foods Market Trends and Insights by Nutritional Ingredients (Vitamins Minerals, Proteins, Omega-3, Isoflavones, Phytosterols), Ailment (Alzheimer's Diseases, Diabetic Neuropathy, Nutritional Deficiency, Depression), Form and Region Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast till 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Medical Foods Market Information By Nutritional Ingredients, Ailment, Form, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will touch USD 30.2 billion by 2030, a 6.2% CAGR.

Medical Foods Market Synopsis

Medical meals are custom-made liquid solutions created with the sole purpose of curing persons suffering from various illnesses. Professionals provide the designed meal to people suffering from various illnesses. Likely, medical food won't be available in regular diet form. It is a specially prepared diet that provides patients with adequate nutrients. Medical meals were created to treat children's malnutrition and inborn metabolic errors. Medical foods aren't the only meals that a doctor suggests as part of a general diet to help manage symptoms or minimize the risk of an illness or condition. Medical foods do not include all foods given to patients with conditions that require nutritional care.

Companies with diverse product portfolios for various indications can maintain a firm hold on the medical foods market and generate consistent revenue through many business areas. If those product development methods evolve in response to unfulfilled indication categories, demand for better services and product candidates is expected to skyrocket. Manufacturers are developing products for new illness indications, fueling the growth of the medical food market. Medical food is specifically tailored to meet the nutritional and metabolic demands of those suffering from a specific illness. Medical food is made specifically for a patient's oral intake or enteral feeding via a catheter tube.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 30.2 billion CAGR 6.2% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Nutritional Ingredients, Ailment and Form Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing chronic diseases Increasing awareness of nutritional benefits.

Medical Foods Market Competitive Landscape:

The promising companies in the medical food market are:

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (U.S.)

Danone (France)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Abbott (U.S.)

Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Targeted Medical Pharma Inc. (U.S.)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Medical Foods Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market for medicinal foods is growing in response to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Dementia, stroke, leukemia, and multiple sclerosis are common chronic disorders. Over the forecast years, the market is expected to rise due to the rising frequency of infectious and non-communicable diseases and increased effort for the dietary management of those disorders.

These diseases make it difficult for patients to swallow meals. As a result, medical food is given to these individuals. With the medical meal, these patients' nutritional levels remain balanced. Medical food, according to sources, helps Alzheimer's patients recover faster. There have been numerous favorable outcomes for these people who have consumed medical food. The expanding geriatric population also drives medical food consumption.

Market Restraints:

The lack of understanding regarding medical food in many places is a market restraint. In many areas, medicinal food's necessity and advantages are yet unknown. A lack of awareness may hamper the market for medical foods. Utilization of these medical meals may decrease as a result of less exposure.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global pandemic is wreaking havoc on industries, both medically and economically. On the other hand, the medical food market is changing positively. During this time, medical foods are widely used. For COVID patients, deictic care is critical. Individuals are also suffering from dietary deprivation due to the protracted lockdown. The demand for medical meals rises as a result. During this time, the medical lector is under tremendous stress. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic supports the market's growth and is expected to continue in the next years. Medical meals are predicted to play an important part in the recovery process of people who have been diagnosed with the disease.

Furthermore, due to the pandemic's increased demand for critical care services, the demand for nutritional needs and dietetic treatment is growing, accelerating market saturation, growth, and acceptance of medical foods. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive market expansion over the projection period.

More medical foods are being used in rehabilitation clinics. Patients' recovery from disease is accelerated because of this medical meal. During the forecast period, medical foods will gain more popularity. A new type of medical food will be available in the future years. With increasing research, the medical foods business is fast growing. It will expand the number of medical food options available. This will result in a rapid expansion of the medical food sector.

Medical Foods Market Segmentation

By Administration

The oral segment will shape the global market in the forecast period.

By Product

The powder segment will have a major chunk in the upcoming period.

By Application

The nutritional deficiency segment will have a considerable role in market expansion through the forecast period.

By Sales Channel

The institutional sales segment will guide the overall segment in the forecast period.

Medical Foods Market Regional Insights

Chronic diseases are so common in North America and are one of the main reasons for high demand. North America will experience rapid growth due to its high investment rate. The greatest market for medicinal foods in Asia-Pacific has a high demand. The market is growing due to an increase in the usage of medical food items by healthcare professionals and patients.

Due to the accumulating number of cancer and diabetic patients and various government initiatives in the healthcare sector, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the projection period. Chronic diseases like obesity, cancer, diabetes, malnutrition, and cardiovascular disease are common in Asia-Pacific. As a result, the demand for medical meals is always increasing. On the other hand, medical foods are in moderate demand throughout Europe. However, the market's expansion is being hampered by fewer investments.

