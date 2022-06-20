Global Debit Card Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Debit Card Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Debit Card Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the debit card market size is expected to grow from $90.49 billion in 2021 to $93.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. As per TBRC’s debit card market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $96.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1%. Reduction in the use of cash following various factors contributed to the growth of the debit card market.

The debit card market consists of sales of debit card services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in storing, processing, and transmitting payment card data. Debit cards are payment cards that are linked directly to a customer’s bank account and can be used to make purchases and withdraw cash. Debit cards usually have daily purchase and cash withdrawal limits and transactions made via these cards appear on the accountholder’s bank statement each month. This market excludes cash withdrawals through a cash dispenser. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Debit Card Market Trends

Cryptocurrency debit card is a new trend in the cards industry. Crypto debit cards act as an efficient bridge between the existing financial systems and the crypto world. They offer instant purchasing power from bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Global Debit Card Market Segments

The global debit card market is segmented:

By Card Type: Classic, Signature, Platinum, Gold

By Service Provider: Visa, Matercard, Rupay, Others

By Application: Commercial, Bank, Shopping, Others

By Geography: The global debit card market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Debit Card Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides debit card market overviews, debit card market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global debit card market, debit card market share, debit card market segments and geographies, debit card market players, debit card market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The debit card market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Debit Card Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Capital One Financial Corp, American Express Company, Visa Inc, MasterCard, Citigroup Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corporation, JPMorgan Chase And Co, PayU, and State Bank of India.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

