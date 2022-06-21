Chekkit Wins GIIG Commerce Tech Award in Global Startups Awards Africa 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chekkit, a platform dedicated to creating powerful tools, such as webchats, all-in-one inbox, reviews, and payments, to help local businesses, wins GIIG Commerce Tech Award in the recent Global Startup Awards–the largest independent startup ecosystem competition covering 124 countries across 4 continents.
8,000 startups and ecosystem actors from 54 African countries with solutions across 12 categories participated in the competition which was judged by 215 independent and industry experts over three rounds of judging to choose 550 country winners, 60 regional winners and finally 12 continental winners. All winners and some runners up from the Global Startup Awards Africa competition, will be offered investment from the GIIG Africa Fund.
In March 2022, the African Grand Finale was held in Cape Town, South Africa. Winners from each continent will go forward to compete on the global stage with the finale being held in March 2023.
Dare Odumade, CEO at Chekkit, shared, “We are elated to win the Africa Commerce Tech award from the Global Startup Award. We have developed the fabric for consumer product traceability from manufacturing line to the last mile using cryptographic codes. We also helped unlocking further insights from consumer through AI driven sentiment analysis when shoppers engage with the product packaging to verify its authenticity. We are also bringing this experience to e-commerce for easy verification of the authenticity of the products before they get listed on the store or at point of delivery.”
Tobias Bauer, Principal at Blockchain Founders Fund, said, “We’re happy to invest in a smart tech platform helping businesses of all sizes to bring more transparency to their operations. It’s fantastic to see the progress of the company over the last month and we would like to congratulate Chekkit for bringing home the commerce tech award.”
Jo Griffiths, Co-founder of GIIG, also commented that “We believe the future will be shaped by founders that master technology and innovation, Chekkit is a great example of this and we anticipate they will play a pivotal role in enabling Africa’s growth.”
About Chekkit
Chekkit is bridging the gap between manufacturers and consumers using blockchain and data. They provide product authentication for consumer goods & pharmaceuticals.
Tosin Adelowo
8,000 startups and ecosystem actors from 54 African countries with solutions across 12 categories participated in the competition which was judged by 215 independent and industry experts over three rounds of judging to choose 550 country winners, 60 regional winners and finally 12 continental winners. All winners and some runners up from the Global Startup Awards Africa competition, will be offered investment from the GIIG Africa Fund.
In March 2022, the African Grand Finale was held in Cape Town, South Africa. Winners from each continent will go forward to compete on the global stage with the finale being held in March 2023.
Dare Odumade, CEO at Chekkit, shared, “We are elated to win the Africa Commerce Tech award from the Global Startup Award. We have developed the fabric for consumer product traceability from manufacturing line to the last mile using cryptographic codes. We also helped unlocking further insights from consumer through AI driven sentiment analysis when shoppers engage with the product packaging to verify its authenticity. We are also bringing this experience to e-commerce for easy verification of the authenticity of the products before they get listed on the store or at point of delivery.”
Tobias Bauer, Principal at Blockchain Founders Fund, said, “We’re happy to invest in a smart tech platform helping businesses of all sizes to bring more transparency to their operations. It’s fantastic to see the progress of the company over the last month and we would like to congratulate Chekkit for bringing home the commerce tech award.”
Jo Griffiths, Co-founder of GIIG, also commented that “We believe the future will be shaped by founders that master technology and innovation, Chekkit is a great example of this and we anticipate they will play a pivotal role in enabling Africa’s growth.”
About Chekkit
Chekkit is bridging the gap between manufacturers and consumers using blockchain and data. They provide product authentication for consumer goods & pharmaceuticals.
Tosin Adelowo
Chekkit
tosin@chekkitapp.com