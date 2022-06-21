Groundbreaking Medical Device Transforms Kidney Care: Beyond Dialysis (Now Equity Crowdfunding on Wefunder)
Equity crowdfunding opens the door to a community-based approach toward investors and gives us the ability to grow a company that is by the people and for the people, and make our product a reality.”NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HB Biotech announces equity crowdfunding to launch a new medical product that changes how fluid is removed from the body – bypassing the kidneys.
HB Biotechnologies Corporation is commercializing Fluid Lock System — a low-risk tool to help heart failure and chronic kidney disease patients manage excess fluid. Beyond dialysis.
Currently HB Biotech is raising capital to manufacture the commercial product and obtain medical device regulatory clearance to market and sell Fluid Lock System in the United States, Canada, Japan, UK, and the European Economic Area.
The Company recently launched an equity crowdfunding raise on Wefunder (https://wefunder.com/fluidlock) to broaden the scope of who can invest in this enterprise. Now, anyone — from nearly anywhere — can be part of the solution to bring this life-changing, market-altering medical device to the people who need it — and experience the benefits of company ownership.
“We’re on a mission to get this done, and equity crowdfunding gives us an opportunity to raise capital from the public, without necessarily having to rely on only venture capital as a source of funding,” says (female) founder of HB Biotech, Dani Berger.
“With a dismal 2% of US venture capital going to female founders in 2021, equity crowdfunding opens the door to a community-based approach toward investors and gives us the ability to grow a company that is for the people and by the people. It’s time to make this significant advancement in cardio renal specialty care readily available. We just need serious, like-minded investor partners to help us push this over the finish line.”
Those interested in creating a reality beyond dialysis that provides much-needed relief from fluid overload to millions of people can join HB Biotech’s equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder: https://wefunder.com/fluidlock
About Fluid Lock System:
Fluid Lock System is a prescription medical device. The product is comprised of an encapsulated superabsorbent polymer that is administered orally and is intended as a tool to help manage fluid for heart failure and chronic kidney disease patients.
Clinical studies have shown that use of the product results in improvements in measures of fluid overload including body weight, blood pressure, ability to breathe, endurance, heart failure classification, and other quality of life measures.
Fluid Lock System brings more ammunition to help kidney patients fight back — and to fight back across the entire disease spectrum — as a first-in-line approach to help slow disease progression, and as a later stage tool to help manage fluid overload in between dialysis treatments as the disease worsens.
About HB Biotechnologies Corporation:
HB Biotech is a pre-commercial stage biotechnology company focused on the commercialization of a globally-patented, clinically-proven advancement in cardio renal specialty care — a novel medical device that is intended as a tool for heart failure and kidney disease patients to help manage fluid overload. Beyond dialysis.
Currently in their product commercialization journey, HB Biotech now has:
• Patents in Japan, Canada, and all 38 member states of the European Patent Organisation (EPO) through 2033, and pending USA.
• Extensive non-clinical and clinical assets that provide a reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness of the technology for its intended use.
• Significant manufacturing partnerships with industry titans to produce the commercial product and provide the scale and infrastructure necessary for the longevity of a global brand.
In preparation for global commercial product sales, investment proceeds from this equity crowdfunding raise will be used to:
- Produce a commercial product batch.
- Finalize and submit regulatory applications.
- Secure medical device commercial clearance from the US FDA and PMDA in Japan, obtain Canada marketing license, and CE certification in Europe.
- Support preparations for commercial stage manufacturing and product launch.
- Support company operations.
With the success of their equity crowdfunding offering, HB Biotech expects its product to be cleared as a medical device for global commercial sale — a game changer. From there, the Company expects to enter a period of high sustainable growth and success, with a corporate valuation exceeding USD $2 billion.
Testing the Waters Legal Disclosure:
HB Biotechnologies Corporation is 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.
About Wefunder:
Home of the Community Round, Wefunder is a Public Benefit Corporation that makes it possible for the general public to invest in startups for as little as $100. Wefunder means Wefunder Inc and its wholly owned subsidiaries: Wefunder Advisors LLC and Wefunder Portal LLC. Wefunder Portal LLC is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
To invest in the equity crowdfunding offering from HB Biotechnologies Corporation, visit https://wefunder.com/fluidlock
Forward Looking Statement:
This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the Company’s future prospects, developments and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the Company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements or information in this press release include, but are not limited to the Company’s current focus, revenue goals, and the benefits on the Company of launching new technology.
Forward-looking statements or information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although HB Biotechnologies Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
