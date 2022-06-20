Epson Home Cinema 4010 v.s. Dangbei Mars Pro: which is better?
Epson Home Cinema 4010 and Dangbei Mars Pro are both 4K projectors with high brightness. What are the differences? Which is better? This article will answer these questions.
Firstly we can tell from the direct appearance. Epson Home Cinema 4010 adopts a whole white design, which is typical of the Epson Home Cinema series. The main lens module is located at the center of the front panel, and two vents are located on either side of the front panel.
Dangbei Mars Pro adopts a cool and futuristic style with black as the main color. It has a glass IML suspension panel and an aircraft-grade aluminum frame on the front panel. There is a tactile power switch on the glossy top panel, whose touch is gentle and comfortable. There are three vents for better heat dissipation on the two side panels and back panel accordingly.
In terms of size, Epson Home Cinema 4010 is much bulkier than Dangbei Mars Pro. According to this aspect, Dangbei Mars Pro is more convenient than Epson Home Cinema 4010.
Besides appearance, let’s move to a more important point---image.
Epson Home Cinema 4010 250W UHE bulb as the light source and Dangbei Mars Pro adopts laser as the light source. Both of them support 4K resolution, ensuring the ultimate clarity of the image. But they are different in terms of display technology and brightness. Epson Home Cinema 4010 adopts 3LCD technology while Dangbei Mars Pro adopts DLP technologies. 3LCD technology performs better in terms of colors performance while DLP technology has the advantages of sealed imaging chip, small size, good native contrast, and low cost. In addition to clarity, another key point about the image is the brightness. Epson Home Cinema 4010 is rated at 2,400 ANSI lumens, while Dangbei Mars Pro has 3,200 ANSI lumens, MUCH more brighter than Epson Home Cinema 4010.
As for the projection size, both of the two projectors can project a maximum screen of 300 inches.
Connectivity
Epson Home Cinema 4010 is equipped with 12-Volt Trigger, HDMI (HDCP 2.2) x 2, Network:RJ-45, RS232: DB-9pin, USB x 2, VGA In: Dsub-15pin. Dangbei Mars Pro is equipped with versatile interfaces, including HDMI, USB, LAN, and audio interface, compatible with different mobile devices, such as TV boxes, computers, etc. However, Epson Home Cinema 4010 doesn’t support Wi-Fi nor Bluetooth. Dangbei Mars Pro supports Dual-band 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, which is better in terms of wireless connection.
System
Epson Home Cinema 4010 has no built-in smart system nor built-in memory, while Dangbei Mars Pro is powered by Android 9.0 with a large memory of 4G RAM and 128G ROM, enabling users to enjoy smooth operation and to download and store more APPs, files, and videos. In addition, Dangbei Mars Pro has a smart UI assistant, supporting personalized wallpaper and weather widget.
Both of them support 3D feature. Users can wear active 3D glasses to enjoy 3D content on the projector.
Compared with Epson Home Cinema 4010, Dangbei Mars Pro is much better in terms of cost, appearance, system, memory, and wireless connectivity. Dangbei Mars Pro is more suitable for home use in view of its smart features and cool design.
