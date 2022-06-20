Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market to be Worth $1,297.8 Million by 2027: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for anti-fingerprint display screens is one of the driving factor influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-fingerprint coatings is witnessing an increased demand from consumer goods, automotive, building and construction, and solar panels, among others.

Growth in the healthcare sector and a rise in investment in medical instruments and equipment will drive the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings. This type of Coating enhances the readability of display screens under difficult angles and bright-lit settings. The market is witnessing high demand due to the need to enhance visibility and aesthetic appeal. The application of consumer goods such as tablets, smartphones, and wearable, have become crucial in the current age. To avoid fingerprints on the surface of the touch screen, anti-fingerprint coatings are applied.

Continuous research and development have led to the increasing effectiveness of these coatings, which will increase the utility and adoption of the market product. Market players are focusing on the launch of innovative products to enhance their profitability. Consumer goods manufacturers are launching new smartphones and tablets with anti-fingerprint coatings.

Key participants include AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.

Regional analysis of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrophobic Coating

Oleophobic Coating

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vacuum Deposition

Sol Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Smartphones

Laptops and Tablets

Television

Wearables

Others

Building & Construction

Architectural Glass

Ceramic Sanitary ware

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

