Transparent Conductive Films Market Expected to Reach $12.9 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of touch UI interface devices and declining cost of smartphones along with features such as low power consumption, thinness, minimal reflection, and robustness drive the global transparent conductive films market. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the electronics and semiconductor sector due to increase in number of COVID-19 cases and complete lockdown which disrupted the global supply chain.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global transparent conductive films market was pegged at $4.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in adoption of touch UI interface devices and declining cost of smartphones along with features such as low power consumption, thinness, minimal reflection, and robustness drive the global transparent conductive films market. However, high operating cost of transparent conductive films products hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for tablet PCs and notebooks would open new opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the electronics and semiconductor sector due to increase in number of COVID-19 cases and complete lockdown which disrupted the global supply chain.

The pandemic spread uncertainty in stock market and led to fall in business confidence and increased panic among consumers. The Asian and European countries suffered major losses during the pandemic due to shutdown of manufacturing units.

The report segments the global transparent conductive films market on the basis of material, application, and geography. Based on material, the Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) on glass segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the smartphones segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the wearable devices is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The global transparent conductive films market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

The global transparent conductive films market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as 3M, Cambrios Technologies Corporation, Canatu Oy, Dontech Inc., Dupont Teijin Films, Eastman Kodak Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, TDK Corporation, and Toyobo Corporation.

