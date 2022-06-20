Alopecia Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027
Rising occurrences of alopecia and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.
The Alopecia Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Alopecia market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Alopecia market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Alopecia market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Alopecia industry to give an overall analysis.
The global alopecia market is projected to be worth USD 5,250.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The alopecia market is projected to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. The rising occurrence of alopecia is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, alopecia areata, a chronic, autoimmune disorder that affects growing hair follicles resulting in nonscarring focal hair loss, has global prevalence. The disease's likely occurrence is about 0.001% of the population and has a lifetime risk of around 2.0%. It may occur in people of all ages, including children and adults, and at more or less the same rate in the male and female population.
The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Key participants include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Cipla Inc., Follica Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., and HCell Inc., among others.
Objectives of the Report:
Industrial structure analysis of the Alopecia market by identification of various sub-segments
Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis
Competitive landscape benchmarking
Analysis of Alopecia market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market
Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Alopecia market
Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,
The report studies the historical data of the Alopecia Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.
Emergen Research has segmented the global alopecia market on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Alopecia Areata
Androgenetic Alopecia
Alopecia Totalis
Traction Alopecia
Cicatricle Alopecia
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Male
Female
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Dermatology Clinics
Homecare Settings
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Prescription
OTC (Over-the-Counter)
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Points of Alopecia Market:
Androgenetic alopecia is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027. It is a commonly occurring hair loss in the global population. In the case of men, it is also referred to as male-pattern baldness.
Alopecia totalis causes total hair loss on the scalp and is considered an advanced form of alopecia areata responsible for round hair loss patches.
PCO (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is responsible for androgenic alopecia in females worldwide with an anticipated 20.0% of females witnessing the condition before menopause and around 40.0% post-menopause.
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
