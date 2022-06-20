Drug Discovery Services Market to 2027 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness about chronic health conditions, increasing patient pool, a surge in unmet medical needs, an improved regulatory framework for drug discovery

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery and characterization of the novel drug candidate for preclinical development are primarily dependent on innovation, research, and science. Drug discovery is the process of discovering and designing novel candidates for medication and therapy. The most common drug discovery methods are molecular designing, molecular manipulation, drug metabolites, random screening, and others. However, the discovery process is generally expensive and time-consuming. Drug discovery services are predominantly designed with the purpose of minimizing the costs and time required for the process.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Drug Discovery Services Market: Dynamics

The Drug Discovery Services Market is witnessing an accelerating expansion due to a substantial increase in medicines' demand and supply. Technological advancements, adoption of new techniques for drug discovery, and rising investment in the Research and Development segment are bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, developments in the healthcare business sphere, surging demand for generic drugs, rise in the geriatric populace, and radical advancements in drug discovery services are fueling the growth of the market.

Drug Discovery Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Advancements in the drug discovery services coupled with product launches by significant companies and strategic alliances between pharmaceutical and drug discovery services companies. Some key players operating in the global Drug Discovery Services Market are:

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Evotec

Covance

GenScript

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

SRI International

WuXiAppTec

Charles River Laboratories International

Selcia Limited

Viva Biotech

Domainex

Merck KGaA

Others

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Drug Discovery Services market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Drug Discovery Services Market Segmentation

Process

Target Selection

Target Validation

Lead Optimization

Candidate Validation

Others

Type

Medicinal Chemistry

Biology Services

Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism

Drug Type

Biologics

Small Molecules

Therapeutic Area

Neurology

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Illnesses

Others

End-User Industry

Hospital & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

Others

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Drug Discovery Services market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Drug Discovery Services market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

