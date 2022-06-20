Industrial Microbiology Market Size Worth $17.71 Billion by 2027: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for empty capsules and rising demand for microbial applications in the development of vaccines are driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global Industrial Microbiology market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Industrial Microbiology market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2027

The global Industrial Microbiology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for Industrial Microbiology is forecasted to expand rapidly in the forecasted timeline. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for empty capsules and the rising demand for microbial applications in the development of vaccines. Due to fast accessibility and high growth rate, microorganisms are favored sources for microbial enzymes. Microbial cells can effectively create genetic changes using recombinant DNA technology for accelerated enzyme production and scientific development.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

However, it is anticipated that the high costs incurred in the maintenance of the aseptic process and the manufacture of sterile products will impede the development of the global market for industrial microbiology.

The global Industrial Microbiology market is expected to reach USD 17.71 billion in 2027 from its valuation of USD 10.80 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Industrial Microbiology Market and Profiled in the Report are:

3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Novamed Ltd, and BioMérieux SA, among others.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Industrial Microbiology market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Microbiology Market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reaction Consumables

Laboratory Supply

Equipment & Systems

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microbial Limit Testing

Water & Environmental Testing

Sterility Testing

Bio-Burden Testing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Agriculture

Others

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Industrial Microbiology market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Industrial Microbiology market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

