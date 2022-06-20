Project Portfolio Management Market to be Worth $11.43 Billion by 2028: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for gaining full understanding of project processes and resource allocation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global Project Portfolio Management market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Project Portfolio Management market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028

he global project portfolio management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global project portfolio management market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for improved project selection process, and increasing focus on objective business goals. Rising need for gaining a full understanding of project processes and resource allocation is also expected to boost global project portfolio management market growth over the forecast period.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

However, organizational concerns regarding data security is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global project portfolio management market over the forecast period.

The global Project Portfolio Management market is expected to reach USD 11.43 billion in 2028 from its valuation of USD 4.48 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Project Portfolio Management Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Planisware SAS, Workfront, Inc., Changepoint Corporation, Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ServiceNow, Inc., and SAP SE

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Project Portfolio Management market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global project portfolio management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Project Portfolio Management market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Project Portfolio Management market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

