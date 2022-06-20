Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market to Hit USD 34.86 Billion by 2028 | Government Initiatives of Investing in Tourism & Construction Industry to Boost Growth

Companies Covered in the Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market are Sodexo, CBRE Group Inc., Compass Group PLC, Cushman & Wakefield, Tenon Group, Dussmann Group, Majid Al Futtaim – ENOVA, MEEM Facility Management Co., MUHEEL SERVICES, INITIAL SAUDI GROUP, Al Mahmal Facilities Services Company, Afras, TOFM, EFS Facilities Services Group, G4S Limited, Munjz , TAMAM , Fanni, AJEER, Albaap, Just Mop

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market size was USD 22.40 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 22.87 billion in 2021 to USD 34.86 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% in the 2021-2028 period. Fortune Business Insights™, provide this information in its report, titled, “Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, 2021-2028.” Based on the extensive research conducted by our analysts, the prospects for Saudi Arabia facility management are expected to rise due to increasing governmental impetus for industry localization has become an indispensable struggle to augment the economic condition of GCC nations, while declining the region’s dependence on oil incomes.

Key Players Covered in the Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Report

Sodexo (Issy-les-Moulineaux, France)

CBRE Group Inc. (Los Angeles, U.S.)

Compass Group PLC (Chertsey, U.K.)

Cushman & Wakefield (Chicago, U.S.)

Tenon Group (Gurugram, India)

Dussmann Group (Berlin, Deutschland)

Majid Al Futtaim – ENOVA (Dubai, UAE)

MEEM Facility Management Co. (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

MUHEEL SERVICES (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

INITIAL SAUDI GROUP (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

Al Mahmal Facilities Services Company (Al Khalidiya, Saudi Arabia)

Afras (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

TOFM (AlKifah Holding) (Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia)

EFS Facilities Services Group (Dubai, UAE)

G4S Limited (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

Munjz (Dammam, Saudi Arabia)

TAMAM (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Fanni (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

AJEER (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Albaap (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Just Mop (Dubai, UAE)

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Burdens Value & Supply Chain of Facility Management Services

The COVID -19 outbreak had colossal undesirable influence on the value chain and supply chain operations in the facility industry. The disruption in the value and supply chain with volatiles demand and supply of the facility services, combined with stringent government constrictions have limited the logistics operations in the market.

As of November 2020, the amount of COVID-19 active cases in GCC region deteriorated by 50%, with fatality rates falling below average. With the government’s emphasis over accentuating health an economic requirement, monetary and economic guidelines are likely to remain accommodative until the GCC region’s recovery is well settled.

Report Coverage

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the predicted size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver accurate information to make business investment decisions simple for you. The study also covers financial aspects for the Saudi Arabia facility management sector while presenting a forecast for the forecast duration.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 22.40 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 34.86 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.2% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historical Year 2017 - 2019 Forecast Year 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Service Type, By Industry Vertical, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Sodexo, CBRE Group Inc., Compass Group PLC, Cushman & Wakefield, Tenon Group, Dussmann Group, Majid Al Futtaim – ENOVA, MEEM Facility Management Co., MUHEEL SERVICES, INITIAL SAUDI GROUP, Al Mahmal Facilities Services Company, Afras, TOFM, EFS Facilities Services Group, G4S Limited, Munjz , TAMAM , Fanni, AJEER, Albaap, Just Mop Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Segmentation

Based on service type, the market is classified into hard, soft and other facility services. Amongst which the soft services segment is expected to grow significantly at the highest CAGR.

Based on industry vertical, the market segmentation is branched into healthcare, government, education, military & defence, real estate, and others.

Drivers and Restraints

Government Initiatives of Investing in Tourism & Construction Industry to Boost Growth

Presently, the government of Saudi Arabia is incessantly working on its economic diversifications by financing in its tourism industry. Over the last few years, the government has invested profoundly in expanding its non-oil economy. Furthermore, underneath the program known as Vision 2030, the government has commenced to open up its tourism sector by executing numerous noteworthy changes.

Moreover, since 2019, the government has begun allotting tourist visas for the first time, which is the most significant modification that has taken place. Therefore, this is expected to bolster the Saudi Arabia facility management market growth.

Country Insights

The Saudi Arabia facility management market share is anticipated to grow substantially in the upcoming future, owing to the unceasing development in urbanization and industrialization. The governments are financing in the expansion of railways, ports, airports and several other sectors.

For this, the governments are merging with numerous private Saudi Arabia facility management service providers, comprising facility management service suppliers, to preserve the clean and green infrastructure. The investment from the private sectors is anticipated to upsurge stunningly in the upcoming future, which is likely to thrust the market growth across the region.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions and Mergers Commenced by Vital Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The leading players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to thrust their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product with tackling minimum possible hurdles. One such efficient strategy is procuring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both the companies.

Industry Development

June 2020: Sodexo teamed up with Bureau Veritas to unveil hygiene verification label for Sodexo services that provides quality reassurance to consumers. This collaboration encompasses on-site facilities management services as well as catering services.

