Derby Barracks/2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (X2) and Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002532

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/19/22 0157 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (X2) and Burglary

ACCUSED: Wesley Kidder

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a male identified as the accused, Wesley Kidder, had entered a residence in the area of Main Street in the Town of Coventry, VT, and assaulted two household members. Kidder had fled the scene prior to state police arrival and through an investigation it was revealed Kidder had entered the residence unlawfully, hurt both household member's and then fled the residence in a vehicle.

Kidder was later located during the afternoon on 6/19/22 in the Town of Sutton. Kidder had crashed his vehicle after attempting to flee from law enforcement, fled on foot and was later located after an extensive law enforcement search. Kidder was arrested for an outstanding warrant for 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and also charged with two new counts of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and one count of Burglary. Kidder was taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and later held at Northeast Correctional Facility without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 6/20/22

COURT: Caledonia/Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.