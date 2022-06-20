Hollywood Goes to Monmouth County, N.J. (#FREEFRANK Supporters): State of N.J. vs. Franklin Horton

Monmouth County, N.J. (#FREEFRANK Supporters) Franklin Horton-terrell owens-t boz-bootsy collins-cary lee peterson-kim depaola-nancy newman State of New Jersey v. Franklin Horton (N.J. Supr. Ct., Monmouth Co. 2018)

#FREEFRANK Supporters: Kim DePaola of Real Housewives of New Jersey, NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, T-Boz of 90's pop-band TLC, & William "Bootsy" Collins

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Father's Day unveiled a handful of celebrity supporters on social media, from NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, to music pop stars T-Boz of 90's band TLC to Bootsy Collins of Funkadelic, for the defendant in State of New Jersey v. Franklin Horton- a high profile criminal action in the Monmouth County Superior Court in Freehold, New Jersey, involving an African-American male, Franklin D. Horton (70). He was indicted for first-degree sexual assault on a Caucasian teenage girl.

This extraordinary case matter raised some interest of public affairs attorneys who wrote legal opinion articles on systemic injustice last year. However, the media coverage of this case continued after State v. Franklin Horton (Monmouth County, N.J. Sup. Ct. Crim. Case No. 18003427) continued in the court without a trial date scheduled into the record after almost four years. Now the social justice efforts to support Horton have taken legs in efforts to afford the legal defense needed to fight an uphill battle that is more than less impossible without being from a rich family, or launching a solid crowdfunding campaign (https://gogetfunding.com/freefrank-innocent-black-man-69-needs-for-new-lawyer-read-more/).

Presently Horton remains in custody in Monmouth County Corrections Institution without bail or a jury trial date scheduled on the court record, despite Presiding Judge Marc C. Lemieux orally stating several jury trial date scheduling during several court hearings between Horton and the county prosecutor, who recently was substituted for the fifth time in four years. This case has been reassigned to five judges, five prosecutors, and nine defense attorneys. Horton fired only one of the nine criminal attorneys. The others, among public defenders and paid attorneys, quit for unknown reasons.

Father's Days #FreeFrank Supporters brought out Kim DePaola of Real Housewives of New Jersey, NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, T-Boz of 90's pop-band TLC, and William "Bootsy" Collins (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJL09DXV7BrFTZd6mIG3S5w/videos) to support Franklin Horton, who sits in the Monmouth County Jail without a jury trial date schedule after almost four years from being indicted on a first-degree sex offense that court transcripts show had no DNA or witness evidence (according to the prosecutor's own words to the judge).



This Friday, June 24, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., Royal Palace Live (#RoyalPalaceLive)(https://www.instagram.com/royalpalacelive)(https://www.stereo.com/royalccjackson) podcast host CC Jackson will interview various #FreeFrank Supporters, in addition to law journalist Ishita Sharma who wrote legal opinion articles about the State of New Jersey vs. Horton prosecution ('To Kill A Mockingbird' (in 2021-): Racial inequity a substantial question of law or fact in 'State of N.J. v. Horton') (https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271846855/to-kill-a-mockingbird-in-2021–racial-inequity-a-substantial-question-of-law-or-fact-in-state-of-nj-v-horton)(Monmouth County, NJ: Black Man Jailed 4 Yrs Despite No DNA or Evidence)(https://emwnews.com/monmouth-county-nj-black-man-jailed-4-yrs-despite-no-dna-or-evidence). Sharma is an attorney from India who studied law at Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University and Yale University, and is presently a continued-graduate student studying law at Harvard University.



