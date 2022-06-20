Rising fuel prices hit ride-hailing taxi, motorbike drivers

VIETNAM, June 20 -

Many ride-hailing motorbike drivers are quitting as petrol prices continue to rise to record highs. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY – Petroleum prices are continuing to surge to record highs, and ride hailing services are badly feeling the pinch.

Fuel pump prices rose on June 13 following the latest adjustment by the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance to VNĐ31,000 a litre or more.

On June 13, the price of RON95 petrol increased by VNĐ797 to VNĐ32,375 (US$1.39) per litre and that of E5 RON92 by VNĐ882 to VNĐ31,117.

The price of diesel jumped by VNĐ2,626 to VNĐ29,020 per litre.

This is the sixth consecutive increase in fuel prices.

Since last month the prices of RON95 and E5-RON92 have gone up by VNĐ5,060 and VNĐ4,640.

Experts said petrol prices account for 40-50 per cent of transportation costs, and so the hike in prices has created difficulties for transport companies.

Nguyễn Trung Hải, a ride-hailing taxi driver on the Bình Dương - Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport route, told Tuổi trẻ (Youth) newspaper: “At current petrol prices, we can barely make a profit.

"For 70km back and forth between the two destinations, a driver gets about VNĐ500,000 but he has to pay half for fuel and the rest for meals and parking fees."

He said he might take a break from the business.

“Amid the pandemic few passengers go to the airport while … parking fees have also increased."

As for customers, they not only have to pay higher fares but many said it is difficult to get a ride-hailing car.

Quang Nghĩa, a Grab driver in HCM City, said in the past he had at least 20 delivery orders a day with the income from each after fuel being VNĐ20,000.

But now his income has halved to VNĐ200,000 due to the sharp increase in gas prices, while the company has not done anything yet to share drivers’ difficulties, he claimed.

A driver would suffer a loss if they get stuck on the road due to rain or heavy traffic, he said.

Due to the sharp decrease in incomes, and even losses, many drivers have now quit and are asking the company to reduce its commission rates, he added. – VNS