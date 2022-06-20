Berlin Barracks / DUI - Drugs, Grossly Negligent Operation, Possession of Heroin, and Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3003543
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2022 1149 hours
LOCATION: River Road, Duxbury
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence – Drugs, Grossly Negligent Operation, and Possession of Heroin
ACCUSED: Edward Reardon
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two vehicle crash on River Road, Duxbury. Investigation revealed that Edward Reardon had been driving eastbound on River Road in the opposite lane of travel. An oncoming vehicle attempted to swerve around Reardon but collided with the front of his truck. Two occupants of this vehicle were transported to Central Vermont Hospital with minor injuries. While speaking with Reardon, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment. Reardon was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Troopers located Heroin in the vicinity of Reardon while searching him incident to arrest. He was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Reardon was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/20/2022 at 1230 hours and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/20/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861