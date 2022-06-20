Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI - Drugs, Grossly Negligent Operation, Possession of Heroin, and Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:22A3003543

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2022 1149 hours

LOCATION: River Road, Duxbury

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence – Drugs, Grossly Negligent Operation, and Possession of Heroin

 

ACCUSED: Edward Reardon

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two vehicle crash on River Road, Duxbury. Investigation revealed that Edward Reardon had been driving eastbound on River Road in the opposite lane of travel. An oncoming vehicle attempted to swerve around Reardon but collided with the front of his truck. Two occupants of this vehicle were transported to Central Vermont Hospital with minor injuries. While speaking with Reardon, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment. Reardon was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Troopers located Heroin in the vicinity of Reardon while searching him incident to arrest. He was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Reardon was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/20/2022 at 1230 hours and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/20/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

