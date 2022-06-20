Interactive News and Social Media Company Etha to Unveil Political Transparency Platform at Collision Conference

NYC Startup Seeks Capital Investment Partners to Take Their Disruptive Public Analytic Solution to the Next Level; Founders at Collision in Toronto this week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City-based Etha will introduce its interactive news and social media platform at the 2022 COLLISION Conference, which takes place at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada from Monday through Thursday, June 20-23. The company will exhibit onsite for one day only, Wednesday, June 22 from Booth B2408 in the AI and Machine Learning Pavilion.

While Etha’s primary focus at Collision is to unveil and introduce their radical platform designed to attach unbiased analytical scrutiny to formal public narrative issued by politicians, of equal importance is Collision’s access to seed investors and the opportunities to garner lessons for growth while securing new subscribers. Presently in-market and available for public consumption, the Etha platform is accessible through Android, iOS, and web use.

Co-Founders Nicole Ogloza (CEO) and Aastik Saini (CTO) lead a mostly volunteer global team of innovators dedicated to building Etha into its fully-realized mission, a neutral (or less-biased) medium “by the people for the people” which promotes political transparency and journalistic accountability to the public. According to the founders, Etha’s team includes professionals from various industries, all united for the core mission of engendering socio-political change.

The integration of AI to better analyze online discourse and misinformation is the key to what sets Etha apart from its competitors. AI-powered smart technology isn’t new, but it is increasing its presence in everyday life, whether a smart refrigerator in the kitchen or smart digital assistants such as Alexa or Siri.

As far as Etha is concerned, AI is one of the most critical elements of the product as the technology is the primary mode for discerning misinformation and helping to determine biases, fake news, and more. The technology curates news articles across various media outlets and runs a sentiment analysis that understands the narratives and biases of that material.

Free to users, Etha generated revenues through multiple channels with early focus on accurate polling on current political issues while bringing insights to campaign consultants, news media outlets and government agencies.

When Etha launched, they did so with a primary focus on policies and law-making, acting as a political news aggregator that enables real-time representation of people's opinions and perceptions to information distributed through the news media. Etha currently rates political candidates and news stories in real-time through crowdsourced scores, and full integration of AI will result in verification analytics, designed to hold politicians accountable by curated issue-based debates.

For additional information please visit https://etha.one/.

* * *

