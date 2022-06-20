Global Motorcycle Accessories Market to Reach US$ 15 Billion by 2032; Protective Gears to Account for Over 17% Revenue: Fact.MR Research

Prominent Manufacturers Are Incorporating State Of The Art Techniques To Enhance The Riding Experience And Cater To The Increased Emphasis On Rider’s Safety, This, In Turn, Is Expanding The Size Of The Motorcycle Accessories Fleet

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, June 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the demand for global motorcycle accessories market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032, expected to close at a valuation of US$ 15 Billion. High demand for crash protection motorcycle accessories rides the coattails of government and manufacturers’ efforts to curtail the incidence of on-road collisions, wherein motorcyclists are at a relatively greater risk.



From 2015 to 2021, the market for motorcycle accessories grew at a CAGR of 5.3%, closing at a value of US$ 8.3 Million. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 8.89 Billion. Evolving culture of the motorcycle industry, along with the interest of riders in framing their unique identity, has led to the modification trend, wherein aftermarket-produced motorcycle accessories are increasingly sought-after.

Modifications in motorcycles range from moderate to extreme, with typical modifications involving frames & fittings, electrical & electronics, and handle accessories. Sensing the dynamically changing trends in the motorcycle accessories market, leading stakeholders continuously focus on developments in sought-after products, such as crash protection, lighting, and horns. The study projects revenues from crash protection to be over 1.5 times of lighting.

Why are Motorcycle Accessories Providers Venturing into the South East Asia and Pacific?

In terms of regional contribution, South East Asia & Pacific accounted for nearly 20.3% share of the market volume share in 2022. The market is expected to increase at a volume CAGR of 4.7%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period. The significant presence of accessories along with the substantial rise in overall consumer spending is expected to drive the demand for the motorcycle accessories market in the region.

China held nearly 34.9% share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming future. Fact.MR’s report reveals that the market value is estimated to reach US$ 7.5 Billion, exhibiting sales growth at an impressive CAGR of 6% during the conjecture period.

In 2021, the market value was estimated at nearly US$ 3.92 Billion. Market growth in India is expected to remain high as compared to the global average between 2022 and 2032 and increase at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Key Segments Covered in the Motorcycle Accessories Industry Survey

Motorcycle Accessories Market by Product Type :



Motorcycle Handle Accessories

Motorcycle Frames & Fittings Motorcycle Electrical & Electronics Motorcycle Protective Gears Motorcycle Bags & Carriage Frames Motorcycle Seat Covers and Security Systems



Motorcycle Accessories Market by Motorcycle Type :



Conventional Motorcycle Accessories

Cruiser Motorcycle Accessories Sports Motorcycle Accessories Off-Road Motorcycle Accessories



Motorcycle Accessories Market by Sales Channel :



Motorcycle Accessories Sales through Specialized Outlets

Motorcycle Accessories Sales through Independent Outlets Motorcycle Accessories Sales through Online Sales Channels







Competitive Landscape

The global market for Motorcycle Accessories is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In December 2021, TVS Motor Company and global auto giant BMW Motorrad expanded their co-operation with a tie-up in the electric vehicle space. The companies are planning to come up with the first electric two-wheeler within the next 24 months.





In April 2022, In-line with its commitment to strengthening the retail footprint in the Indian market, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. announced the opening of its second “Blue Square” outlet in Kochi. Launched under the banner of “Perighat Motors’, the 3S Facility offers end-to-end sales, services, and spare support.





Key players in the Motorcycle Accessories Market

TVS Motor Company

Yamaha Motor Company Ltd.

Hero Motocorp Ltd.

Harley Davidson

Vega Auto Accessories Ltd.

Studds Accessories Ltd.

OM Steel Industries

Osram Licht AG

AGV Sports Group

Steelbird Hi- Tech India Pvt. Ltd.

YF Protector Co. Ltd.





Key Takeaways from Motorcycle Accessories Market Study

Global motorcycle accessories market to flourish 1.7x from 2022-2032

Protective gears to be a top-selling category, capturing over 17% of market revenue

Latin America to emerge as an opportunistic motorcycle accessories market, documenting a 5.5% CAGR

China to be the most opportunistic market, expected to be valued at US$ 7 Billion in 2032

By vehicle type, conventional motorcycle accessories to experience a growth rate of 6%





Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Automotive

Our automotive consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the automotive sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global automotive industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

