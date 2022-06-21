Dangbei Mars Pro Review: an exquisite home theater projector
This article will review the Dangbei Mars Pro as an exquisite home theater projector from several perspectives.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to get the real feel of a home theater, a projector with a big projection screen is the best choice. When it’s about selecting the best home projector, there are many features to be considered.
Dangbei Mars Pro is a excellent home theater projector, let’s review together to get more detail information about this home projector.
Packaging
When you open the package, you will find the following items:
Manual instruction.
A remote.
Power adapter featuring
Projector.
HDMI 2.0 cable (1.5m in length and an AV cable along with the projector.
Appearance
When it comes to appearance, this flagship projector features a black aircraft aluminum casing that incorporates a 2.5D nano glass cover for a exquisite look.
On the front of the Dangbei Mars Pro is a piece of industrial grade wear-resistant jeweled glass that covers the lens module TPF+CMOS camera module underneath, keeping it free from wear and keeping it clean. In addition, there is a gold 4K ULTRA HD silkscreen in the upper left corner, which coordinates with the gold Dangbei logo in the lower right corner, making the whole projector even more elegant and high-end.
The Dangbei Mars Pro home projector is flanked by a large mesh structure, underneath which are 10W large-cavity full-range speakers and a cooling module that provides the best sound quality while ensuring efficient heat dissipation.
There is a rich row of ports on the back of this home projector containing: a power port, a wired network port, an S/POIF audio output port, an HDMI port, an HDMI/ARC port, two USB ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Whether connecting external speakers, monitors, or using storage devices to play audio and video, there is ample interface hardware support.
Image Quality
Moving to the image quality of this 4K laser home projector, we see that it’s vivid and clear, with all the details displayed brilliantly. This theatre projector has not only 4K resolution but also has 3200 ANSI lumens brightness. What does this mean? Well, it projects clear, bright, and distinct colors on the screen not just under indoor lighting, but also under ambient lighting and in broad daylight.
This home laser projector provides a whole experience with its 300 inches of screen projection and an amazing viewing experience. It has multiple inbuilt features, like auto keystone correction, autofocus, intelligent screen alignment, and also intelligent obstacle avoidance. This saves the user from adjusting these things on their own, as they are already inbuilt to auto adjustment for a quality experience and great quality image.
It even has the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. This certification is provided under the promise that the projector is more caring for the human eye in comparison to the other ones available in the market.
System Design and Features
This 4K laser projector has MT9669 chip (flagship), along with 4G RAM and 128 ROM. It is easy to operate and configure for its users, allowing them to download multiple files and videos. It has an in-built UI assistant and operates Android 9.0 system. The design and outlet is sleek, yet simple, with various detailed features, including time, weather and memory status, etc.
It offers Bluetooth 5.0 along with 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi connectivity, which are even smoother to connect with, with its quick wireless connectivity option. The sound system on the Dangbei Mars Pro is of two 10W speakers. The projector system supports Dolby Audio and DTS for clear sound.
All in all, with its many distinct, futuristically innovative features and amazing memory space, the project is value for money in the existing market this year. With its amazing processor and UI features, it is available for $1,699, which is a decent price for the market it is competing in with its many specs.
