Mobile App Daily Names Humbleteam #1 Global Design Company In June 2022

Humbleteam appears on the top of the list of the best design companies globally on Mobile App Daily.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The design industry is quickly growing and bringing new promising teams to public attention. Prague-based product design agency Humbleteam has recently gained even greater exposure, appearing on the top of the list of global design companies in June 2022 on Mobile App Daily - one of the most reputable research teams and analytics platforms in the mobile app industry. This event has become the company’s important milestone in celebrating its professionalism in the design space.

Appearance on Mobile App Daily’s top list contributed to the sequence of other Humbleteam’s achievements that prove its recognition in the industry. Additionally, the company was listed as one of the top app design companies for 2022 on 99Firms. It was also recognized as one of the top UX designers in NYC on Clutch.co. On top of that, Humbleteam received the prestigious "The Site Of The Day" award granted by Awwwards for its exceptional website design animation concept.

Bringing together a professional team of diverse talents, Humbleteam is establishing a new design quality standard in the industry. As one of the most remarkable product design companies in Europe and the US, Humbleteam couldn’t go unnoticed by the world-known startup accelerators. The company has been collaborating with TechStars, SeedCamp, Y Combinator, and other top accelerators to mentor design startup teams from around the globe.

ABOUT HUMBLETEAM

Humbleteam is a product design agency with locations in Prague (Czechia) and New York (USA). We design products and services that deliver a digital experience at the intersection of user and business needs. As a team of dedicated design enthusiasts, we are continuously exploring design and experimenting. However, we never forget the human-oriented design essentials: we aim to enhance people’s digital experiences, as well as help our clients succeed, no matter the challenge.

ABOUT MOBILE APP DAILY

Mobile App Daily is an unchallenged pioneer of the mobile app industry and caters to the need of the tech geeks who wish to stay abreast with all the latest happenings. They unremittingly update their readers about the latest trends in mobile app technology and tweaks the insights in the best possible way. Right from the upright mobile app reviews to the technological events, and crediting top mobile app development companies to striking in-depth interviews with the industry stalwarts.