Temporary Shelter Service Available at Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde from 6pm on June 19

MACAU, June 19 - In declarance with the need for epidemic prevention, the "Wui Ieng" Temporary Accomodation Center, commissioned by the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) and operated by Macao Caritas, will provide temporary accommodation to those in need of the service from 6pm on June 19.

Due to the limited number of vacancies available and to reserve the limited resources for those most in need, IAS urges the public and interested parties to seek assistance from friends and relatives, if possible, before resorting to the centre's service. Employers are also encouraged to provide assistance to non-resident workers with temporary accommodation needs, in order to combine efforts to cope with the epidemic and overcome the difficult times together.

The "Wui Ieng" Temporary Accomodation Center is located at Rua Leste da Ilha Verde, n.º 34, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde, E1, and has implemented various preventive measures in accordance with the guidelines of the Health Bureau, including preparing adequate anti-pandemic supplies, displaying the QR Code of “Macao Health Venue Code” for route registration, taking the initiative to remind people to read the Code before entering the premises, asking residents to take temperature tests, wearing masks and keeping a social distance of more than 1 metre. To ensure a safe environment and to reduce the risk of infection, the centre is open from 6pm to 8am daily and is subject to careful cleaning and disinfection during the rest of the day. Residents are required to strictly observe the anti-epidemic prevention measures and maintain social distance.

For enquiries, please call 2827 0939 during office hours and 6399 1963 during non-office hours.