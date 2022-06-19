Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 17:15 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 17:15 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 3 2 164 33 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 2 2 162 41 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 4 1 30 6 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 100 25 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 3 3 108 18 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 2 110 28 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 80 20 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 5 2 170 24 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 155 52 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 2 2 165 41 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 5 4 360 40 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 4 5 660 73 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 6 2 290 36 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 420 53 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 5 5 600 60 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 7 2 240 27 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 3 2 435 87 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 3 2 400 80 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 4 2 200 33 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 4 3 280 40 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 4 3 420 60 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 150 15 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 3 2 400 80 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 5 4 390 43 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 3 2 245 49 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 1 310 103 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 290 58 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 3 2 210 42 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 3 1 147 37 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 5 5 250 25 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 2 1 125 42 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 2 150 38 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 4 2 160 27 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 57 11 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 15 5 1758 88 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites: