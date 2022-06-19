Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 17:30 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 17:30 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 2 2 163 41 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 2 2 133 33 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 4 1 80 16 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 200 50 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 3 3 116 19 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 2 112 28 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 65 16 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 4 2 120 20 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 138 46 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 2 2 140 35 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 5 4 420 47 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 5 5 650 65 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 5 3 380 48 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 450 56 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 3 3 620 103 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 7 2 280 31 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 3 2 800 160 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 3 2 400 80 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 4 3 255 36 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 4 3 280 40 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 4 3 470 67 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 210 21 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 490 54 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 6 6 450 38 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 3 2 55 11 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 280 70 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 240 48 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 3 2 220 44 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 3 1 147 37 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 5 5 250 25 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 2 1 123 41 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 2 110 28 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 3 2 240 48 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 50 10 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 15 5 1486 74 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites: