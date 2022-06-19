Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 18:15 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 18:15 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 4 2 202 34 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 2 3 112 22 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 4 1 90 18 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 4 200 33 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 3 3 110 18 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 2 120 30 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 47 12 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 5 2 100 14 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 151 50 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 2 2 60 15 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 5 4 320 36 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 5 5 460 46 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 5 3 64 8 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 470 59 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 5 4 630 70 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 5 2 60 9 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 5 2 800 114 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 3 2 400 80 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 3 3 306 51 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 4 3 240 34 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 3 4 420 60 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 320 32 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 440 49 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 7 7 365 26 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 3 2 40 8 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 270 68 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 220 44 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 4 3 226 32 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 3 2 90 18 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 5 5 250 25 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 3 2 120 24 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 2 125 31 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 3 1 180 45 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 185 37 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 19 9 1536 55 mins

