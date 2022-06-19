Citywide NAT programme - 97,641 samples collected as of 4:00pm; 5,406 proved negative

MACAU, June 19 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that the present citywide nucleic acid testing programme has been rolled out at 12:00 pm today (19 June); as of 4 pm, a total of 97,641 samples have been collected, of which 5,406 samples have been tested and all of them are negative.

The Centre reminds citizens to book for mass testing in advance through the following website: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook; test results of the mass testing drive will not be uploaded to the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for immigration purposes. Test results of self-paid NAT stations will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for immigration purposes, and will be counted in the citywide NAT programme, but prior booking is also strictly required (link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/).

The Centre reiterates that anyone who remains untested after 12:00 pm on 21 June will be assigned a yellow health code and be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling; the individuals concerned will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.