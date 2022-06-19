Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 19:45 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 19:45 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 2 2 140 35 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 1 2 99 33 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 4 1 100 20 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 30 8 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 3 3 78 13 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 1 26 9 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 123 31 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 3 1 160 40 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 1 1 154 77 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 3 2 50 10 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 5 4 150 17 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 3 4 165 24 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 4 2 380 63 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 460 58 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 2 3 380 76 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 7 2 110 12 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 5 2 250 36 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 3 2 140 28 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 2 2 380 95 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 3 2 240 48 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 3 4 400 57 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 178 18 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 280 31 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 4 3 390 56 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 3 2 260 52 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 270 68 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 260 52 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 4 3 140 20 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 2 1 60 20 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 4 7 230 21 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 1 1 160 80 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 2 162 41 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 3 2 220 44 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 225 45 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 10 5 466 31 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites: