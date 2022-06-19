Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 20:15 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 20:15 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 3 1 180 45 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 2 2 71 18 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 4 1 70 14 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 100 25 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 3 3 103 17 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 1 108 36 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 45 11 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 3 1 200 50 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 173 58 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 2 2 40 10 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 5 4 150 17 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 3 4 190 27 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 5 2 270 39 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 510 64 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 2 4 520 87 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 6 2 175 22 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 2 2 200 50 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 2 2 130 33 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 3 2 395 79 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 2 2 310 78 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 3 3 305 51 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 200 20 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 430 48 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 5 5 345 35 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 4 4 130 16 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 210 53 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 300 60 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 3 3 190 32 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 2 1 45 15 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 4 3 45 6 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 3 2 170 34 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 3 2 138 28 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 3 2 240 48 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 195 39 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 9 5 624 45 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites: