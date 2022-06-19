Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 20:45 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 20:45 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 3 1 140 35 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 3 1 110 28 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 2 1 110 37 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 100 25 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 3 2 41 8 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 1 154 51 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 42 11 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 3 2 210 42 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 180 60 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 2 2 30 8 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 5 4 120 13 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 4 4 100 13 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 5 2 180 26 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 500 63 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 5 5 440 44 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 6 2 310 39 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 4 1 340 68 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 2 2 170 43 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 3 3 390 65 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 2 2 310 78 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 3 2 360 72 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 210 21 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 460 51 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 5 5 385 39 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 4 4 42 5 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 1 2 300 100 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 370 74 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 3 3 160 27 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 2 1 65 22 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 3 3 110 18 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 2 2 167 42 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 3 1 85 21 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 3 2 200 40 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 115 23 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 9 5 678 48 mins

