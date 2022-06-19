Urgent services of the IAS will remain open on Monday and Tuesday

MACAU, June 19 - In response to the further development of the new coronavirus, the Social Welfare Bureau (SWB) will suspend services in the main office, the social service centers, and other subordinate units on Monday and Tuesday. However, urgent services such as Detoxification and Maintenance Treatment Services in the Areia Preta Drug Treatment Centre (Methadone) and in the Carmo (Taipa) Drug Treatment Centre (Methadone) will remain open.