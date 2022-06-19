Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 00:00 on 20 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 00:00 on 20 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 2 1 15 5 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 1 1 43 22 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 4 1 5 1 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 20 5 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 2 2 33 8 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 1 1 47 24 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 2 1 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 5 2 90 13 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 97 32 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 2 2 33 8 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 5 4 190 21 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 5 5 160 16 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 6 2 150 19 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 330 41 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 4 4 555 69 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 8 3 285 26 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 4 2 80 13 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 2 2 165 41 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 3 2 170 34 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 3 3 320 53 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 3 3 250 42 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 25 3 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 290 32 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 6 5 315 29 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 5 5 120 12 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 190 48 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 120 24 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 4 3 170 24 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 2 1 30 10 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 3 3 71 12 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 4 1 64 13 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 3 1 55 14 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 3 1 140 35 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 175 35 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 11 4 420 28 mins

