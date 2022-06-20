Walford Home To Be Featured on GMA3’s “Deals & Steals”
Walford Home To Be Featured on Wednesday's GMA3’s “Deals & Steals”
The team at Walford Home worked very hard to qualify and prepare for the sale. TV provides an excellent medium for potential customers to see and recognize our product quality.”NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In central NC, there is a hardworking family-run business dedicated to proudly designing premium quality home, kitchen and garden products that bring character to their customer’s homes, special events, and venues.
— L. Edward Barnes
Established in 2017, Walford Home’s galvanized décor and kitchen products are created in a distinctive farmhouse style that is both functional and decorative. The company’s first product, the pot and tray set, provided the financial capacity and impetus to expand their line to the current 15 which range from large painted utensil holders to storage trays to waste cans. An increase in sales resulting from the uptick in online sales has enabled Walford Home to consider additional platforms.
Thanks to persistence, hustle and teamwork, the company’s products will be featured on “GMA3’s” popular segment “GMA Deals & Steals” at 1PM ET on June 22.
According to company President, L. Edward Barnes, “We never imagined an opportunity for exposure like this. The team at Walford Home worked very hard to qualify and prepare for the sale. TV provides an excellent medium for potential customers to see and recognize our product quality. At Walford Home, we see the inclusion on “GMA3” as an important next step in the evolution of our brand.”
According to the GMA Deals website (https://gmadeals.com/), the Deals & Steals processes enable them to secure attractive discounts from great brands of all sizes on hot products. These top brands value national TV exposure and the unique opportunity to connect directly with consumers. Unlike many flash sales and deal sites that are operated by third parties, GMA Deals provide buyer confidence from dealing directly with each company. However, because of the significant savings and the high volume of sales, each deal is available while supplies last during a limited timeframe.
Once the agreement with GMA was signed, it was an exciting whirlwind of non-stop activity for Walford Home - from ensuring adequate inventory, working with a GMA vendor to build an ecommerce-enabled microsite capable of handling the anticipated crush of customers, properly allocating warehouse space, ensuring shipping partners were prepared for the expected order turnaround time, etc.
“Getting a spot on GMA3 has been a great morale boost, and I’m just really proud of the community of people that made it possible,” said Barnes.
In addition to GMA3, Walford Home’s products are available on their website (walfordhome.com) and via Amazon, Walmart, and Facebook.
Ashford Blue
Walford Home, LLC
+1 984-464-2980
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other