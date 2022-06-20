Crypto MAK X Meta Talkz - Crypto MAK and Meta Talkz are now Strategic Partners
Asian AMA Community Crypto MAK and Growing Crypto Group Meta Talkz Are now Strategic Partners .NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Crypto MAK and Meta Talkz ?
Crypto MAK is the Asian AMA community in telegram it is a part of #TEAM_MAK, Crypto Mak is a blockchain social media community for investors, traders, and crypto Enthuastatic people who are interested to learn more about blockchain and cryptocurrency. They connect Investors with Legit and promising Blockchain projects!, they have so many Crypto experts who can really help you out from this huge Ocean of Crypto Scams and Rugs
Meta Talkz is Growing Crypto Community with effective and experienced Marketing Team they have Good contacts with the big names in the crypto marketing Field
Services And Partnership Benefits
Crypto MAK and Meta Talkz Together will offer Most Of the Crypto and Social media services needed , from funding to branding
below are the Events held in Crypto Mak And Meta Talkz Communities :
AMA HOSTING
they Ensure to increase project Growth Dramatically By hosting An AMA (ASK ME ANYTHING) session in our Telegram Community
they Also provide AMA recap In Video Form and Upload it in our Youtube channel
Airdrop Event and giveaways
The #TEAM_MAK can organize and conduct projects airdrop campaigns with ease and accuracy, hassle free. This includes organizing and concluding the airdrop campaigns project may need. This keeps the process efficient, cheap, and less stressful for all involved.they will use our Partner Network And our Tool to promote the event to provide Effective result
So basically this Strategic Partnership is far more than a Community Partnership and also both of the firms have planning of few big Announcements and Big partnerships in Upcoming Days
The benefits for Individual who joins there community
There are numbers of Advantages for Individuals who Joins Crypto Mak and Meta Talkz , one can gain knowledge about new trends of crypto , NFTs , new budding projects , new 100x gems and more , one can also clear his/her doubt about crypto currencies and blockchain and can share personal opinions . Also one can earn good Amount of money in the form of crypto by participating in the Events organized by Crypto Mak or Meta Talkz Also both of the communities Host AMAs in there Telegram Groups one can participate in the AMAs and can gain knowledge about new project + Can earn good Amount of $$ as reward.
Below are the Links of Both The communities , You Can join them and start your Crypto Journey if you are new to crypto OR you can boost your Crypto Journey if you are Already into Crypto
Crypto Mak Links
|| Telegram Announcement - https://t.me/teammakann
|| Telegram Group - https://t.me/makchatofficial
|| Twitter - https://twitter.com/cryptomak_in
|| Website - http://cryptomak.in
Meta Talkz Links
|| Telegram Announcement - https://t.me/metatalkzann
|| Telegram Group- https://t.me/metatalkz
|| Twitter - https://twitter.com/metatalkz
