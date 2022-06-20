The Wine Country Distillery Festival Returns in 2022
After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Wine Country Distillery Festival Returns 100% outside.
It's one of the best events I've been to in years”SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 was another remarkable year for the newly-launched Wine Country Distillery festival. In its second year, the festival welcomed over 35 vendors, including 20 regional distilleries, together under one roof. With a 14% increase in attendance from 2019, the festival brought awareness to participating brands, sharing their craft with locals and visitors alike.
— Monaco Mike - Santa Rosa, Ca
With a well-received first and second year and an ever-growing Distilled Spirits Industry in Wine Country, we’re excited to welcome back the Wine Country Distillery Festival for 2022. While the event will continue to showcase the area's regional Craft Distillers, artisan food and beverage purveyors, live music, cocktail competition, and more, there are a few changes. In an effort to ensure everyone's safety, we have made the decision to move the event 100% outside. To accomplish this, we did two things:
- Moved the event location to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, East Lawn at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
- Moved the event date to August 13, 2022, from 12 - 4 pm.
It is our hope that with these changes implemented that locals and visitors alike will join us and enjoy the 3rd Wine Country Distillery Festival. General Admission Tickets ($88) are on sale now, as well as a great room package with the iconic Flamingo Resort and sister property, The Sandman. We also offer a Designated Driver Ticket ($15), as well as provide Uber & LYFT credits to get to and from the festival safely!
In conjunction with the third Wine Country Distillery Festival, the event will support local Non-Profit, Robert Ferguson Observatory (RFO). The Robert Ferguson Observatory is an organization of volunteer amateur and professional astronomers plus a small supporting staff committed to providing educational programs about science and astronomy for students, the public, and in support of educators. Their mission, values, and passion for astronomy for all make Robert Ferguson Observatory (RFO) a great partner for the upcoming distillery festival.
ABOUT POPPY & VINE
Founded by Lindsay Musco in 2018, Poppy & Vine is an online Hospitality Magazine and Destination Marketing Firm focused on showcasing local craft brands in Wine Country and beyond. In an effort to highlight and bring awareness to the regional distilling community, Poppy & Vine created the Wine Country Distillery Festival, hosting its inaugural festival in February of 2019.
