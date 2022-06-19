Suspension of “Stay, Dine and See Macao” local tours and temporary closure of Macao Grand Prix Museum from today onwards

MACAU, June 19 - Owing to the impact of the pandemic situation and in compliance with the Macao SAR Government's latest work of pandemic prevention and control to ensure public safety, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced that the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” local tours are suspended from 19 June onwards for related residents’ kind attention. For enquiries, please dial 8396 3052 or 2838 9153 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

In addition, the Macao Grand Prix Museum and the Ritz Building including the Tourist Information counter and exhibition hall within are temporarily closed. The Office will contact individuals who have purchased admission tickets to the Museum for ticket refund arrangements subsequently. For enquiries about the Museum, please dial 8593 0515 or 8593 0516.

MGTO will stay tuned to the latest pandemic situation and actively comply with pertinentguidelines issued by the Health Bureau with prompt and corresponding arrangements. Residents and visitors are sincerely appreciated for their kind understanding and cooperation. For the latest information about pandemic prevention and situationin Macao, please visit the Special Webpage against Epidemics: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/PreventCOVID-19/en.aspx#clg22916.