Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 14:45 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 14:45 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 1 2 170 57 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 1 2 210 70 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 2 1 270 90 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 90 23 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 2 1 175 58 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 2 125 31 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 3 2 120 24 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 2 1 180 60 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 123 41 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 1 1 140 70 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 4 3 55 8 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 3 4 268 38 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 3 3 370 62 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 130 16 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 2 3 290 58 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 5 2 440 63 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 2 2 390 98 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 3 2 180 36 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 3 3 45 8 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 3 2 150 30 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 3 1 200 50 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 170 17 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 5 3 350 44 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 6 6 180 15 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 4 6 200 20 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 95 24 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 210 42 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 4 2 210 35 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 3 1 100 25 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 5 5 250 25 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 2 1 220 73 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 1 120 40 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 4 2 120 20 mins B27 University of Macau 2 3 210 42 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 9 3 994 83 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites: