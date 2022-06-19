Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 16:00 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 16:00 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 4 2 210 35 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 2 2 150 38 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 4 1 200 40 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 110 28 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 3 3 100 17 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 2 178 45 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 167 42 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 3 1 350 87 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 130 43 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 1 1 285 143 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 4 3 240 34 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 4 5 440 49 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 3 3 600 100 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 330 41 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 2 5 680 97 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 6 2 205 26 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 2 2 620 155 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 3 1 450 113 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 4 3 158 23 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 3 2 210 42 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 4 3 620 89 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 200 20 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 470 52 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 7 6 270 21 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 3 2 280 56 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 250 63 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 260 52 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 4 2 240 40 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 3 1 202 51 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 5 5 250 25 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 2 2 210 53 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 2 149 37 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 4 2 160 27 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 260 52 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 9 4 1376 106 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites: