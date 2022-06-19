Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 15:00 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 15:00 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 2 2 215 54 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 2 1 160 53 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 2 1 256 85 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 90 23 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 2 2 158 40 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 2 130 33 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 3 2 155 31 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 2 1 225 75 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 123 41 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 2 2 195 49 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 4 3 120 17 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 3 3 310 52 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 5 3 420 53 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 155 19 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 2 3 280 56 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 5 2 380 54 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 2 2 460 115 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 3 2 210 42 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 4 3 89 13 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 3 2 150 30 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 3 2 240 48 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 210 21 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 1 360 51 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 7 6 140 11 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 4 6 400 40 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 105 26 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 260 52 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 4 2 160 27 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 3 1 102 26 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 5 5 250 25 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 2 2 230 58 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 2 133 33 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 4 2 145 24 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 245 49 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 9 4 938 72 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites: