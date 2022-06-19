Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 15:30 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 15:30 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 4 2 225 38 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 2 1 193 64 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 4 1 225 45 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 105 26 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 3 2 110 22 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 2 176 44 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 88 22 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 3 1 350 87 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 130 43 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 1 1 250 125 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 4 3 230 33 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 4 5 400 44 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 3 3 290 48 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 325 41 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 2 4 580 97 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 6 2 220 28 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 2 2 580 145 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 2 2 360 90 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 4 3 128 18 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 3 2 210 42 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 3 2 510 102 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 175 18 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 440 49 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 7 6 220 17 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 3 2 280 56 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 110 28 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 260 52 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 4 2 160 27 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 3 1 210 53 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 5 5 250 25 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 2 2 207 52 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 2 122 31 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 4 2 160 27 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 240 48 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 9 4 1207 93 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites: