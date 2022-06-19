Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 16:15 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 16:15 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 3 2 161 32 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 2 2 133 33 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 4 1 80 16 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 100 25 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 3 3 110 18 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 2 157 39 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 166 42 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 4 2 340 57 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 140 47 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 2 2 258 65 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 4 3 370 53 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 5 5 430 43 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 3 3 565 94 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 380 48 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 4 5 680 76 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 6 2 200 25 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 2 2 620 155 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 3 2 450 90 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 3 3 111 19 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 3 2 210 42 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 5 3 680 85 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 125 13 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 440 49 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 7 6 250 19 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 3 2 220 44 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 340 85 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 340 68 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 4 2 180 30 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 3 1 200 50 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 5 5 250 25 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 1 3 196 49 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 2 134 34 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 4 2 150 25 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 175 35 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 12 4 1718 107 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites: