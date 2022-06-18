Homicide: Unit Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the unit block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:12 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the 3800 block of Halley Terrace, Southeast, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim alongside the unit block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Terrell Gerald Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.