Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,918 in the last 365 days.

Nucleic acid test sample was found to be preliminary positive in Macao and immediate control measures have been taken

MACAU, June 18 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announced that preliminary positive nucleic acid test result was found in the community of Macao yesterday (18 June) and various control measures have been taken immediately. Residents are advised to pay close attention to official announcements, stay at home, avoid going out as much as possible, and take personal hygiene precautions.

You just read:

Nucleic acid test sample was found to be preliminary positive in Macao and immediate control measures have been taken

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.