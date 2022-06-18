Nucleic acid test sample was found to be preliminary positive in Macao and immediate control measures have been taken

MACAU, June 18 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announced that preliminary positive nucleic acid test result was found in the community of Macao yesterday (18 June) and various control measures have been taken immediately. Residents are advised to pay close attention to official announcements, stay at home, avoid going out as much as possible, and take personal hygiene precautions.
