The DSEDJ announced that, starting from today, all educational activities of tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools are suspended

MACAU, June 18 - As the Macao Special Administrative Region announced an immediate state of prevention from 1:00 a.m. on 19 June 2022, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announced that all educational activities in higher education institutions and non-tertiary education schools are required to be suspended from 19 June until further notice, so as to tie in with the epidemic prevention and control of the SAR Government. Activities such as tests, examinations and graduation ceremonies are postponed, competitions and exchange activities are cancelled or postponed, and schools are temporarily closed. All students are advised to reduce going out and cross-border students are advised to avoid returning to Macao. In addition, private supplementary education support centres and continuing education institutions are advised to be temporarily closed.

In addition, the Schoolchildren Vaccination Day scheduled to be held today (19 June) from 9 am to 6 pm at the large community vaccination station at Macao Forum is suspended.

Moreover, all centres under the DSEDJ, the Youth Educational Base with the Theme of Loving the Motherland and Macao, the Pavilion of Patriotism, youth hostels, the Art Exhibition Pavilion for the Youth, the gymnasium of Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional and all study rooms are temporarily closed to the public, starting from today (19 June). The reopening time of various facilities will be announced later.

For enquiries, please call 28555533 during office hours or visit the website of the DSEDJ at www.dsedj.gov.mo.