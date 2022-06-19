MACAU, June 19 - Addressing the latest situation of COVID-19 and to work in line with the SAR Government’s disease control measures, the Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Exhibition Centre under the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute is temporarily closed starting from 19 June 2022 until further notice. Thank you for your attention!
You just read:
Temporary Closure of the Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Exhibition Centre
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.