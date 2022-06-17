Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake’s Statement on CDC’s COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine Recommendations and Expansion to Children Under Age 5

“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation that children 6 months through 5 years be vaccinated against COVID-19. This recommendation follows authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This is a milestone in the fight against COVID-19, allowing everyone 6 months and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

To parents and guardians who have been eagerly awaiting this news: as soon as CDC releases updated clinical guidance, we will review and update our vaccination guidance accordingly. Providers will then have the information they need to vaccinate children in this age group and parents can make plans for their children to get vaccinated. The vaccines are expected to arrive in Wisconsin early next week.

We strongly recommend that all children 6 months and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help protect them from the potentially severe consequences of COVID-19 and help reduce the risk of spreading the illness to others. As of June 2022, more than 123,000 Wisconsin children 5 and older have completed their initial series. This new recommendation will make COVID-19 vaccines available to nearly 295,000 additional Wisconsin children.

To all Wisconsinites: as we continue to monitor rates of COVID-19 across our state, we urge everyone, including those who have already had COVID-19, to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations by receiving all doses of your primary series and all boosters as recommended by the CDC. When more people in Wisconsin are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, more people are protected against severe health outcomes associated with COVID-19. This reduces strain on hospitals, slows the spread of disease, and saves lives.”

Anyone 6 months or older in Wisconsin can get a COVID-19 vaccination at no cost regardless of their immigration or health insurance status. Vaccination sites across Wisconsin may choose to vaccinate specific age groups. Parents and guardians are encouraged to check with local health care clinics or visit Vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites for specific age groups. For free, confidential support finding health care and community resources, including COVID-19 vaccination sites, dial 211 or visit Vaccines.gov.