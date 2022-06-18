Submit Release
Notice on Adjusting the Outbound Anti-epidemic Prevention and Control Measures at Various Ports Adjustment of Customs Clearance Arrangements at Various Ports as of 6:00 on June 19

MACAU, June 18 - According to the needs of anti-pandemic prevention and control measures, as well as the consensus of the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism, it is effective as of 6:00 on June 19, 2022, people leaving Macao from various ports must hold a valid certificate of negative nucleic acid test results within 24 hours for customs clearance;The current anti-pandemic prevention and control measures will be remained the same for those entering Macao at various ports. The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges all citizens and tourists shall avoid going out unless necessary, and stay at home as much as possible. Moreover, the public are advised to strictly implement the anti-pandemic prevention and control measures.

